Stefanson Scores Pair in Opening Night Loss

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - Reid Stefanson scored two power play goals, but it was the Trois-Rivieres man advantage that was the difference a 4-2 Mariners loss to the Lions on Friday night at Colisee Videotron. Justin Ducharme broke a 2-2 tie with just under three minutes to go for the eventual game-winner.

A scoreless game starting the second period, it was a former Mariner haunting his old team to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. While on the power play, Alex-Olivier Voyer picked up a rebound and flipped it over Maine goaltender Shane Starrett just 1:10 into the middle frame. The Mariners battled through a four minute penalty kill after a double-minor high-sticking call, and then used their own power play to get even. With just under three minutes to play in the 2nd, Reid Stefanson redirected an Alex Kile pass inside the post to even the score. Gabriel Chicoine also assisted on the tying goal, which sent the game 1-1 into the third.

Less than a minute into the third, Lions forward Jakov Novak crossed in the slot and slipped one between Starrett's pads to break the 1-1 tie. It was Stefanson on the power play again at 8:59 of the period to get even, as Ethan Keppen spotted him across the goal mouth. At 13:07, Austin Albrecht was assessed a pair of minor penalties for holding and roughing, giving the Lions another four minute power play. While the Mariners would successfully complete a 5-on-3 kill, Justin Ducharme scored from a sharp angle with one second left in Albrecht's penalties to put the Lions in front 3-2. Matthew Boucher would add an empty netter late.

Joe Vrbetic starred in goal for the Lions, with 33 stops on 35 Mariners shots. Starrett turned aside 30 of 33 for the Mariners.

The Mariners and Lions will face off again tomorrow night at the Cross Insurance Arena in the Mariners Home Opener, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The game, which is sold out, begins at 6 PM. Single game tickets for the other 35 regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners second home game is Friday, October 27th at 7:15 PM against the Adirondack Thunder - a Halloween themed game. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

