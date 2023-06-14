Fort Wayne Sweeps Dayton in Doubleheader

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 1 Padres prospect) racked up three RBIs in Wednesday's doubleheader, as Fort Wayne swept the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 2-0 and 4-2, at Parkview Field. The 'Caps have won four straight, eight of their last nine and are 16-6 over their last 22 games.

In the first game, TinCaps starting pitcher Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) tossed five shutout frames and recorded a career-high eight punchouts. Reliever Nick Thwaits got the last six outs without allowing a run to tally his second save of the season.

Shortstop Jackson Merrill blasted his laser home run down the right field line and pulled it over the foul pole in the fourth inning. The rest of the game remained scoreless, as Dayton was only able to muster four hits in the seven-inning contest.

In the second game, Merrill once again opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the third inning. Third baseman Marcos Castañon followed that up with a two-run hit of his own, giving Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead.

Dayton struck back with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but when right fielder Austin Hendrick rounded third trying to score, he was thrown out at the plate after a double to right field. Lucas Dunn fired it to second baseman Chase Valentine, whose relay was in plenty of time to tag out Hendrick.

The 'Caps added an insurance run in the sixth on first baseman Nathan Martorella's (No. 23 Padres prospect) sacrifice fly, and the scoring would end there.

Starting pitcher Jared Kollar pitched five solid innings in his start, allowing just two earned runs while striking out six. Keegan Collett picked up a six-out save in relief.

Prior to Tuesday's rainout, the TinCaps shut out the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday, 1-0. Fort Wayne's stretch of consecutive innings without allowing a run reached 25 until Dayton scored. Individually, Kollar had gone 19 2/3 innings without allowing a run since May 18.

Next Game: Thursday, June 15 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m. ET)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Carson Rudd

Watch: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

