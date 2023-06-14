Peoria Beats Lansing 4-3, Claim Sixth Straight

June 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Lansing, MI- The Peoria Chiefs cashed in early offense and held off a furious Lansing rally to beat the Lugnuts 4-3 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Chiefs won their sixth consecutive game and moved back over .500 for the first time since May 24.

The Chiefs did all of their damage within the game's first two innings against Lugnuts starter Joelvis Del Rosario. Victor Scott led off the game with a triple after his line drive into the right field corner bounced in and out of the mitt of right fielder Jonny Butler. The next batter, Darlin Moquete, singled through the hole on the left side to make it 1-0 Peoria.

In the second, Peoria was at it again, plating three more runs. Osvaldo Tovalin singled to extend his hit streak to 14 games on Wednesday. After a Thomas Francisco knock, Tyler Reichenborn singled into left to plate Tovalin and make it 2-0. Then, Scott delivered again. The lead-off man smashed a double past a diving Jack Winkler at first, clearing the bases to make it 4-0.

Chiefs starter Ian Bedell has more than enough cushion on Wednesday. The right-hander turned in five shutout innings, showcasing a three-pitch mix that stymied Lansing hitters. Bedell scattered just two hits on the night and teamed up with Jimmy Crooks to catch three Lansing runners stealing.

After Del Rosario was lifted in the fifth, Lugnuts reliever Christian Fernandez kept his club in the contest. Fernandez worked around a pair of hits to turn in four shutout innings.

Gustavo Rodriguez was equally stingy out of the Peoria bullpen. The team leader in wins did not allow a runner to advance past second through his first three innings of work.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rodriguez headed back to the mound looking to complete the shutout. After a lead-off double from Butler, Rodriguez was lifted from the contest for Andrew Marrero. After a groundout, consecutive walks loaded the bases with one out. Lansing's Drew Swift grounded towards shortstop Jeremy Rivas, who was unable to make a backhanded play, giving the Lugnuts their first run of the night. The next batter, Winkler, singled into left to make it 4-2. Then, CJ Rodriguez recorded a sac fly to cut the deficit to 4-3.

With the tying run now aboard at third and two outs in the inning, Rivas got his revenge. The shortstop ranged deep into the hole on the left side and fired a jump throw to second to secure a force out to end the contest.

Rivas's heroics preserved the win for Bedell, his third of the season and his first since joining the Peoria rotation.

The series continues Thursday from Lansing. Trent Baker is the probable starter for Peoria. First pitch is set for 6:05 CST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.