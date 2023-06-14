Early Defensive Mistakes Hamper Cubs in 3-2 Loss

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - After a frustrating loss Saturday in which Cubs pitchers allowed just two hits in the game, South Bend went out in a virtual must-win Tuesday night and collectively allowed just four hits and one earned run. But Kala'I Rosario smacked a single up the middle in the ninth inning and South Bend lost via a walk-off for the first time this season.

With their 3-2 defeat the Cubs are now below .500 for the first time this season at 28-29.

It was a rough start to the night for the infield. Bryce Ball dropped a throw from Luis Verdugo one batter into Connor Noland's start. Two batters later Verdugo booted a ball at third base. Rosario picked up his first hit on ground ball to the left side that initially looked like a potential inning-ending double play possibility. However, it kicked off Verdugo's glove into left field and allowed Emmanuel Rodriguez to score. Noah Cardenas followed with a line drive single just past the glove of Kevin Made at short and the Kernels were able to take full advantage of the Cubs miscues.

Noland retired the final two batters of the first inning and only allowed one baserunner over the rest of his start, and that baserunner also reached via an infield error. Noland finished with another five innings of shutout baseball.

South Bend's offense would rally to tie things up in the third. Made began the inning with a single off of Cedar Rapids starter Mike Paredes. Then Jacob Wetzel launched a homer to right, his first since August 14 of last year. The Cubs eight and nine hitters busted through and the momentum was on the side of the road team. Ezequiel Pagan followed up the homer with a walk, stole second but was stranded at third as Kevin Alcántara struck out and Yohendrick Pinango popped out on the infield.

The bullpens would take over a low scoring, tied ballgame. Adam Laskey struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth and Joe Nahas tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, striking out three.

On the other side only one more pitcher was needed for the Kernels, whose current roster boasts an abundance of starters. Jordan Carr, who is usually utilized in a starting role, came out of the pen and dazzled, going five shutout innings allowing just one base hit.

That left the game still tied 2-2 into the bottom of the ninth. Frankie Scalzo came on and two pitches in had Ben Ross in an 0-and-2 hole. After a foul ball Scalzo lost a breaking ball inside and plunked the Kernels three-hole hitter. A wild pitch moved Ross to second and allowed Rosario's single to plate the winning run.

South Bend entered this series really needing to win at least five-of-six games to have a chance at clinching the first half playoff spot in the West. Now they will have to turn up the heat over the next five days and see if they can't make a thrilling run down the stretch.

