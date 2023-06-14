Captains vs. Whitecaps June 14 Game Sunk Due to Field Conditions

(Eastlake, OH) Due to field conditions, today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed. Thursday, June 15th, will now see a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.

Thursday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Thursday's tickets are valid for both games.

Thursday Promotions -

Bring Your Human Thursday

Human vs. Dog Peanut Butter Eating Contest

Food Special of the Day -

Choose your topping on Skipper's Long Dawg at the Grille

FREE MINI GOLF FOR ALL FANS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

