Captains vs. Whitecaps June 14 Game Sunk Due to Field Conditions
June 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) Due to field conditions, today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed. Thursday, June 15th, will now see a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.
Thursday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Thursday's tickets are valid for both games.
Thursday Promotions -
Bring Your Human Thursday
Human vs. Dog Peanut Butter Eating Contest
Food Special of the Day -
Choose your topping on Skipper's Long Dawg at the Grille
FREE MINI GOLF FOR ALL FANS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2023
- Great Pitching and Late Offense Leads Kernels over Cubs 7-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 14 vs. Dayton Dragons - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains vs. Whitecaps June 14 Game Sunk Due to Field Conditions - Lake County Captains
- Wet Grounds Postpones 'Caps and Captains - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (5:35 PM DH at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Early Defensive Mistakes Hamper Cubs in 3-2 Loss - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Captains vs. Whitecaps June 14 Game Sunk Due to Field Conditions
- Captains Allow 2 Home Runs, Record Just 3 Hits in 3-1 Loss to Whitecaps
- Captains Split Series with River Bandits After Quad Cities' Five-Run 3rd Inning
- Webb's Fantastic Start Leads Captains to 2-1 Victory Over River Bandits
- Captains Tie Season-High with 3 Home Runs in 12-7 Loss to Quad Cities