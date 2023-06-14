Dragons Lose Doubleheader in Fort Wayne on Wednesday

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps swept a doubleheader from the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night, winning the first game 2-0 and taking the nightcap 4-2. The Dragons have won just one of their last six games after winning 11 of the previous 13.

Fort Wayne limited the Dragons to just four hits in the first game as Dayton batters went a combined 0 for 9 with men in scoring position. The only runs of the game came on a two-run home run by Fort Wayne's Jackson Merrill in the fourth inning, a ball that appeared to be clearly foul and resulted in the immediate ejection of Dragons manager Bryan LaHair, who sprinted onto the field and reacted furiously after the ball was ruled to be fair by the home plate umpire.

In the second game, Fort Wayne scored three runs in the third inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Dayton starting pitcher Chase Petty had retired the first eight batters before four consecutive Fort Wayne hits with two outs in the third plated three runs.

The Dragons responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, their only runs of the doubleheader. Jack Rogers delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1, and Austin Callahan's RBI double brought the Dragons to within a run. In the fifth, Dayton's Edwin Arroyo doubled with one out but he was stranded at second when the next two batters were strikeout victims. The Dragons did not have a hit after the fifth.

On the night, Tyler Callihan was 3 for 6 for the Dragons with a triple, double, and single. Austin Callahan had two doubles to raise his league-leading total for the year to 19.

In game one, Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Parks (2-3) was charged with the loss, allowing both runs in three and two-thirds innings. He walked four and allowed three hits with one strikeout. In game two, Petty (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs in four innings on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. All four base runners against Petty came in the same inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (29-30) play at Fort Wayne on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of the six-game series with the TinCaps (29-30). Carson Rudd (3-2, 6.26) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

The Dragons next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

