Wet Grounds Postpones 'Caps and Captains

June 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps regularly scheduled ballgame for Wednesday against the Lake County Captains has been postponed due to wet grounds at Classic Park.

Scattered rain showers in the Eastlake area fell throughout the evening. Despite the infield being covered with the tarp, unsafe conditions for the entire playing surface led to postponing a Whitecaps game for the first time this season.

The 'Caps and Captains will make up Wednesday's contest in a Thursday doubleheader at 4:00 pm. Thursday is scheduled to be the first doubleheader for West Michigan this season, a scenario that held a Whitecaps record of 6-6 in 2022. Both contests will last seven innings, with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps move this six-game series against the Captains to a Thursday doubleheader beginning at 4:00 pm. Pitchers Troy Melton and Williander Moreno are scheduled to get the starts for the Whitecaps against Captains pitchers Aaron Davenport and Ryan Webb, respectively. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 3:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.