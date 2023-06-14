River Bandits Even Series with 8-3 Win

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp couldn't overcome a six-run third inning, punctuated by a pair of costly errors, in a 10-4 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday night.

Beloit took a 1-0 lead bottom of the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Zach Zubia that plated Jake Thompson.

The River Bandits immediately responded with the six-spot against Beloit starter Cade Gibson, who allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings.

Osiris Johnson brought some juice back into the Beloit offense as he crushed a laser to left field for his second home run of the season to bring the Sky Carp to within 6-3 in the sixth inning.

The River Bandits again responded immediately, scoring twice against Beloit reliever Franklin Sanchez to restored their lead to 8-3, then added two more in the eighth to make it 10-3.

Johnson struck again in the ninth with a single and later came around to score on a base hit by Davis Bradshaw that extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

