Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (5:35 PM DH at Fort Wayne)

Wednesday, June 14, 2023lGames # 58-59

Parkview Fieldl Fort Wayne, Ind. l5:35 p.m. (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-28) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-30)

RH Hunter Parks (2-2, 3.28)/RH Chase Petty (0-0, 0.45) vs. RH Adam Mazur (1-0, 1.95)/RH Jared Kollar (3-0, 1.35)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in a doubleheader. These are the first two games of a six-game series.

In Doubleheaders: The Dragons have played only one previous doubleheader in 2023, a split at Lansing on May 4.

Last Series (June 6-11 vs. Cedar Rapids): The Dragons went 3-3 in the set. Dayton team stats in the series: .227 batting average; 4.3 runs/game; 7 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 4.22 ERA; 8 errors. The team scoring first won every game in the series.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 12-5 over their last 17 games. Over those 17 games, Dragons pitchers have a team ERA of 2.80, best in the league.

The Dragons have played six series since May 1 (all six-game sets), winning three, splitting two, and losing one (lost four-of-six vs. Fort Wayne, May 16-21).

The Dragons are 22-15 (.595) since April 30, tied with Fort Wayne for third-best record in the MWL (12 teams) during that time frame.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.13, third best in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Their full season ERA of 3.54 ranks third in the Midwest League.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has an 11-game hitting streak, going 21 for 44 (.478) with three home runs, one triple, and four doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .250. In the six games in the Cedar Rapids series, Arroyo had two home runs, two doubles, a triple, and five singles. His current hitting streak is the longest by a Dayton player in 2023.

Justice Thompson over his last 17 games is batting .350 with three home runs, nine extra base hits, and 15 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .260.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar has been named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he ranks second in the MWL in ERA (2.42) and first in opponent batting average (.164).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.45 in just 20 innings (five starts). Jose Acuña (2.53 ranks fifth in the MWL), Hunter Parks (3.28), and Thomas Farr (3.35) and also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several consecutive strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 6 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 7.1 IP, 0 R, 9 SO...Owen Holt over his last 4 G: 8 IP, 1 R...Javien Sandridge over his last 4 G: 5.2 IP, 0 R...John Murphy since joining the Dragons: 6 G, 2-0, 12.2 IP, 2 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-2, 6.26) at Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (4-1, 1.67)

Friday, June 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-1, 2.42) at Fort Wayne LH Bodi Rascon (1-2, 4.80)

Saturday, June 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.53) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (1-2, 4.91)

Sunday, June 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.35) at Fort Wayne RH Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.35)

