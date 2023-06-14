TinCaps Game Information: June 14 vs. Dayton Dragons

Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-30) vs. Dayton Dragons (29-28)

Wednesday, June 14 | 5:35 p.m. ET | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

Game 1: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Hunter Parks

Game 2: RHP Jared Kollar vs. RHP Chase Petty (No. 8 Reds prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME & SERIES: The TinCaps blanked the River Bandits, 1-0, in Iowa. Jakob Marsee provided a 6th-inning RBI single, while Jairo Iriarte (4 innings), Raul Brito (4), and Bobby Milacki (1) teamed up for the shutout... Fort Wayne won 5 of 6 in the set.

BABY ON BOARD: Congrats to hitting coach Aaron Bray and his wife on the birth of their 3rd child, a girl, on Tuesday. Bray is back with his family in Charlotte. Miguel Del Castillo, a catcher with the TinCaps in 2013, '15, and '16, who's been a rookie-level coach with the Padres since 2018, is filling in this week.

HAYDEN'S HOMECOMING: Dayton catcher Hayden Jones grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Carroll High School in 2018. Playing under coach Dave Ginder, was a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time all-state selection, and 2-time team captain. The Chargers won a sectional title his senior season, as he was also MVP of Indiana's North/South All-Star Game... Went to Mississippi State for a season and then spent 2 years at Illinois State before signing with the Reds in August 2021... His dad (Ken) was drafted by the Padres in 1995 and that year played in the Midwest League with the Clinton LumberKings.

260 TO A PRO: Jones is 1 of 11 guys from the Fort Wayne area currently playing professional baseball. The list also includes Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (Bishop Luers, 2008) and Tigers infielder Zach McKinstry (North Side, 2014).

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 2 games in a row and 6 of their last 7. The 'Caps are 3-0-1 in their last 4 series, and 4-1-1 since the start of May... Fort Wayne is out of 5th/6th place in the Midwest League East Division for the first time since Opening Day.

STREAKS: Lucas Dunn is on an 8-game hitting streak... Brandon Valenzuela has a hit in 7 straight... Nathan Martorella is on a 12-game on-base streak... Juan Zabala has reached base in 9 in a row and Jakob Marsee, 8.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.78 ERA, 3rd highest.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +17 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 30-27 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

ADAM MAZUR: Among MWL pitchers who've thrown 37 or more innings, has the 2nd lowest ERA (1.95), trailing only teammate Ryan Bergert (1.67)... Also the 2nd lowest WHIP (0.9)... 3rdlowest BB% (3%) and BB/9 (1.2)... 4th in K/BB (5.2).. 1 of 4 who hasn't allowed a home run.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in MWL to appear in 57 games so far this year... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (43), 2nd in walks (43; 17% BB%), 3rd in SB (19), and 6th in HBP (6) and BB/K (0.9).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest rated in MWL)... Since May 5, 9th in the MWL in average (.301)... For season, ranks 7th in R (32)... 7th lowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 5th in 2B (13), 9th in H (52), and 10th in RBIs (30).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (56), RBIs (40), TB (96), 3rd in HR (9) and XBH (23), 5th in 2B (13), BB (37; 15% BB%), R (36), and ISO (.210), 6th in SLG (.480), H (54), BB/K (0.9), and 7th in OPS (.863) and wRC+ (147).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 120 or more plate appearances, ranks 6th in SLG (.505), 7th in AVG (.303) and OPS (.887), and 9th in wRC+ (153).

JUSTIN FARMER: Since May 11, in 28 games, slashing .315 / .404 / .467 (.871 OPS) with 2 HR, 18 RBIs, and 8 SB. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 17 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

CAPS IN THE COMMUNITY: On Wednesday, TinCaps players and coaches volunteered with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis. One group served lunch at Life House downtown, while others went to Charis House, a shelter for women and children, to help beautify their grounds and playground, and another group went to Treasure House, a thrift store.

5,000,000 FANS: The TinCaps project to hos their 5 millionth fan at Parkview Field on Friday night. The ballpark opened in 2009.

Note: The Reds have placed starting pitcher Javi Rivera on the Injured List (right elbow strain).

