Five-Run Seventh Carries RedHawks Past Goldeyes

August 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (40-30) lost 8-4 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening.

With the Goldeyes leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Brennan Metzger led off with a home run down the left field line that just cleared the wall to tie the game.

Leobaldo Pina led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Brian Olson. Two batters later, Metzger lined a two-out, RBI single to left that gave the RedHawks a 3-2 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead (45-26) broke the game open with five two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh. Pina hit a two-run double to the centre field wall that scored Correlle Prime and TJ Bennett. Daniel Comstock capped the rally with a three-run home run to left-centre.

The Goldeyes pulled within 8-4 in the top of the eighth. An errant throw by Bennett at shortstop set up first and third with one out. James Harris and Kyle Martin then hit back-to-back RBI singles.

The Goldeyes came within one base runner of bringing the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth before JR Bunda recorded the final out.

RedHawks' starter Ryan Williams (5-1) picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs on five hits over seven innings. Williams walked none and struck out six.

Tyler Garkow (2-1) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Prime led off the bottom of the second with a double and was singled home by Bennett to give the RedHawks a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Harris led off with an infield single, took second on a Martin sacrifice, and scored the tying run on a throwing error by Williams. Dominic Ficociello followed with a double to left-centre that scored Reggie Abercrombie from first with the go-ahead run.

Joel Bender started for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on six hits in four innings. Bender walked two and struck out two.

Harris had three hits for a second straight night and has hit safely in 10 games in a row. Brandon Bingel pitched one and one-third scoreless innings of relief.

Game three of the four-game series is Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Kevin McGovern (9-5, 3.80) goes for the Goldeyes. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, August 6th when they host the Lincoln Saltdogs at Shaw Park. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

