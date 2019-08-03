RedHawks Bats Sink Goldeyes

FARGO, ND - RedHawks' starting pitcher Ryan Williams went seven innings for Fargo-Moorhead and evened up the series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes at a game each with a 8-4 victory in front of 4,231 fans tonight on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks got on the board first with back-to-back hits from Correlle Prime and T.J. Bennett and took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Winnipeg answered with two runs in the fourth inning off an error and a double from Dominic Ficocello to give Winnipeg a 2-1 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead managed to tie the game in the fifth with Brennan Metzger's leadoff home run that landed just inside the left field foul pole. Metzger drove in an RBI in the sixth; giving the RedHawks the lead as Leo Pina scored from third base.

The RedHawks piled on a five-run seventh inning, extending the lead to 8-2 and putting the game out of reach for the Goldeyes. Winnipeg was able to score two runs in the eighth inning, but it just wasn't enough for the fish to get back into the game as Fargo-Moorhead's bats carried them to an 8-2 victory.

After a bit of a rocky fourth inning by committing an error and giving up two runs, Ryan Williams settled in and threw for seven solid innings for the RedHawks. He finished the day with seven innings pitched, giving up five hits, two runs (one earned), striking out seven and no walks, en route to his fifth win of the season.

Tonight's win for the RedHawks' gives them a game and a half lead for first place in the North Division of the American Association and a four and a half game lead over Winnipeg, who drops to fourth place in the division. Fargo-Moorhead (45-26) and Winnipeg (40-30) will play game three of the four-game series tomorrow at Newman Outdoor Field at 1:00 PM.

