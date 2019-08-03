RECAP: Herron Impresses in Debut, But Birds Fall to Cleburne

August 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - It was a heartbreaker for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday night. After controlling the game for eight innings, the Birds lost late to the Cleburne Railroaders on the road at The Depot.

Cleburne (42-29) scored four runs in the ninth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit hand the Canaries (31-40) their second walk-off defeat this week.

Sioux Falls starter Tyler Herron was brilliant in his Canaries debut, throwing seven innings of one-run ball. He allowed just four hits, all singles, without walking a batter. He struck out eight.

Sioux Falls jumped out to an early lead in the second, with some help from Cleburne's defense. The Railroaders made back-to-back errors to start off the frame, putting men on second and third. Mitch Glasser hit a grounder to short that allowed Andrew Ely to score the game's first run.

The Birds took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run by Burt Reynolds. The blast to left field was his ninth of the season.

Three Cleburne singles added up to a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Sioux Falls added a run in the seventh on an RBI double by Kevin Taylor.

Luis Pollorena threw a scoreless eighth, and Sam Bragg came on for the ninth inning. Bragg ran into trouble early, allowing a walk, a double, and a walk to load the bases with no one out. Birds manager Mike Meyer brought Harrison Cooney in to get out of the jam.

Cooney hit the first batter he faced, Hunter Clanin, forcing in a run. The Net batter, Ryan Brett, knocked an RBI single to make it 4-3. Two batters later, Cooney threw a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score. That set things up for Trowbridge's single.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls and Cleburne continue their series Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. CT. Birds fans can listen in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN and kwsn.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.