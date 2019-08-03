American Association Game Recaps

August 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Lincoln 4, Kansas City 2 (12 Innings) - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs walked off on the Kansas City T-Bones 4-2 thanks to a 12th inning home run from 1B Cody Regis.

The T-Bones took an early lead as 2B Dylan Tice scored when 1B Casey Gillaspie bounced out to first in the top of the first inning. CF Mason Davis scored in the next at-bat when SS Shawn O'Malley (2-for-5) singled. The Saltdogs tied things up in the bottom of the eighth as 3B Josh Mazzola singled to score both CF Forrestt Allday (2-for-5) and Regis (2-for-5).

The score remained level until the 12th when Allday hit a lead-off single and Regis hit his 13th home run of the year to end the game.

Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 4 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off on the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-4.

The Railroaders were trailing 4-1 heading into the final frame but 3B Chase Simpson drew a lead-off walk and the rally was on. He scored when RF Hunter Clanin was hit by a pitch three batters later and, in the next at-bat, 2B Ryan Brett (2-for-4) Singled to plate C John Nester. After LF K.C. Huth flew out, CF Zach Nehrir scored on a wild pitch to tie the score. On the next pitch, DH Logan Trowbridge (2-for-4) singled to score Clanin for the game-winning run.

For the Canaries, CF Brett Vertigan went 2-for-5 and DH Burt Reynolds hit a two-run home run, his ninth of the year.

Texas 2, Sioux City 1 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs walked off on the Sioux City Explorers with an RBI single from SS Yang Jin in the bottom of the ninth.

The Explorers scored the first run of the game in the top of the first as 3B Jose Sermo singled home CF Kyle Wren. The AirHogs tied the score in the third when 3B Matt Dean singled to push DH Jonathan Moroney across the plate. The score stayed level until the bottom of the ninth. 1B Chen Junpeng (3-for-4) hit a lead-off single and Zhu Jiarui came on to run for him. Jiarui took second when 2B Luo Jinjun bounced and then scored when Jin singled to end the game.

The AirHogs held the Explorers to just four hits in the game and starter Travis Ballow had a strong showing despite not earning the decision as he went six innings and gave up one run on four hits. Reliever Tyler Matzek earned the win for working the ninth inning without giving up a hit.

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Winnipeg 4 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks doubled up the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-4 thanks to a five-run seventh inning.

The RedHawks were leading 3-2 heading into the seventh before two big hits pushed that lead to six. 3B Leobaldo Pina (2-for-3) doubled to score LF Correlle Prime (2-for-4) and SS T.J. Bennett (2-for-3), and after 1B Brian Olson singled, C Daniel Comstock hit a three-run home run to plate Olson and Pina.

The Goldeyes pulled two back in the eighth as DH James Harris (3-for-4) and 1B Kyle Martin hit back-to-back RBI singles but those would prove to be the final runs of the game.

Both CF Brennan Metzger and RF Tim Colwell each had three hits in the game including Metzger's seventh home run of the year.

Milwaukee 7, Gary SouthShore 4 - Box Score

After scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, the Milwaukee Milkmen never trailed on the way to a 7-4 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

C Manuel Boscan (2-for-5) opened the scoring with an RBI single and, in the next at-bat, 2B Garrett Copeland scored on an error. 1B Glen McClain (2-for-5) singled home RF Adam Walker later in the inning to take the 3-0 lead. The Milkmen added three more in the seventh as Boscan doubled home Copeland and DH Dan Ward and then scored himself when Walker singled.

The RailCats had a three-run inning of their own in the eighth when RF Colin Willis (2-for-4) tripled to score 2B Andy DeJesus (3-for-5), LF John Price Jr. and SS Marcus Mooney (3-for-4).

Starting pitcher Kurt Heyer picked up the win for working 7.1 innings and giving up four runs (one earned) on eight hits.

Chicago 15, St. Paul 2 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs scored in seven of the nine innings on Saturday night as they topped the St. Paul Saints 15-2.

Eight different Dogs recorded hits in the game and four of them had multi-hit games. RF Victor Roach led the way as he went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs. 1B Keon Barnum went 2-for-4 on the day and hit his 21st homer of the year. CF David Olmedo-Barrera and SS Jordan Dean also added a pair of hits including a home run. LF Trey Vavra also had a home run for the Dogs.

For the Saints, CF Dan Motl went 3-for-3 with a run scored and DH Brady Shoemaker went 2-for-4. 2B Josh Allen had both of the Saints' RBIs in the top of the first inning.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.