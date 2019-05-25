Five-Run First Does the Trick, 'Dogs Win 5-3 over Altoona

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-31) scored five times in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Altoona Curve (22-25), 5-1, Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Portland has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 7-8.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (W, 4-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a terrific outing. Houck worked six innings on five hits, three runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Portland's bullpen retired all nine batters, receiving two innings from Daniel McGrath (hold) and one frame from Brian Ellington (save). The game ended on a diving catch by RF Keith Curcio.

During Portland's five-run first, Brett Netzer knocked in the first run with a run-scoring double. Josh Tobias and Tate Matheny supplied RBI hits, and Jhon Nunez wrapped up the five-run inning with a two-out RBI single.

Altoona got their first run in the third inning on a solo homer by Ryan Peurifoy. In the fifth, Bligh Madris and Mitchell Tolman had RBI's.

Matheny and Jeremy Rivera each went 2-for-4 for Portland.

The Sea Dogs and Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) continue their four-game series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 PM first pitch from Hadlock Field. LHP Brian Johnson makes his second straight MLB start with Portland. LHP Sean Brady (1-2, 5.71) is on the mound for the Curve. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

