Davidson Homers but Sens Fall to Reading 2-1

May 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





On Saturday night, the Senators (30-17) managed just one run on five hits in their 2-1 loss to Reading (25-18). The Sens only run came on a solo home run off the bat of Austin Davidson leading off the fifth inning which tied the game at one each. Reading scored in the fifth and then in the ninth inning on a two-out single. Tyler Mapes pitched seven strong innings and took a no decision.

Turning Point

With two outs and the game tied in the top of the ninth, Austin Bossart hit a pop up along the right field line that no one could get to and then bounced away from Austin Davidson and Rhett Wiseman to allow Darick Hall to score all the way from first on the single. The RBI single gave Reading a 2-1 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes started and pitched well, going seven innings and allowing six hits and one run in his best start of the season. At one point he retired nine consecutive batters.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a one-two-three eighth inning with a strikeout.

Aaron Barrett pitched the ninth and allowed the go ahead run to score and took the loss. However, he pitched well and was hurt by a hit-batter which was followed by a pop-up single that allowed the go ahead run to score.

With the Gavel

Austin Davidson accounted for the only run for the Sens on a homerun, his third on the season.

Luis Garcia, Adrian Sanchez, Hunter Jones & Tyler Mapes all singled in the game.

Filibusters

The win was Reading's first at FNB Field this season.

The attendance was 6,382, the largest crowd of the season at FNB Field.

Harrisburg is 9-13 in May after going 21-4 in April.

On Deck

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play games three and four of their five-game series Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m. The games can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 4:20 p.m.

