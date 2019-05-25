Sea Dogs Game Notes May 25th vs. Altoona

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.17)

Altoona: RHP Matt Eckelman (2-0, 2.40)

NEWS AND NOTES

LET THE DAY GAMES BEGIN: The Portland Sea Dogs return, and Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) continue their four-game series with a 1:00 PM first pitch on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Today marks the beginning of three consecutive 1 PM starts to conclude the series...Following this series, the 'Dogs head on the road to start a seven-game trip in six days...Right-hander Tanner Houck makes his ninth start of the season.

JUST ONCE: Jake Romanski knocked in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, as Portland topped Altoona in the series opener...RHP Denyi Reyes earned his first Double-A win of the year, tossing six strong innings on just three hits and a season-high eight strikeouts...RHP Jake Cosart made his season debut with Portland and pitched two hitless innings for the hold, and RHP Jordan Weems worked around two walks in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

