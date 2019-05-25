Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs. Reading

Harrisburg Senators (30-16) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (24-18)

RH Tyler Mapes (2-2, 5.31) vs. RH Ramon Rosso (3-1, 2.52)

Game 47- Saturday, May 25 @ 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LAST GAME

On Saturday night, the Senators (30-16) erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat the Reading Fightin Phils (24-18) 11-2. Trailing 2-0 into the bottom of the fourth, the Senators tied the game. In the fifth, the Sens sent 14 batters to the plate scoring a season-high nine runs in the frame. The explosion made a winner out of Sterling Sharp. Harrisburg went 9-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their five game series tonight at FNB Field.

The Sens begin today with a 7.0 game lead over Akron, 7.5 over Erie and an 8.0 game lead over Altoona.

The nine runs are the most the Sens have scored in a frame since scoring nine in the 1st inning against Portland on 8/22/2015. Last night 14 batted in the fifth inning and on 8/22/2015 13 batters came to the plate.

Harrisburg is 4-6 over their last 10 games and 9-12 in May.

READING

They're 24-18 and in third place in the Eastern Division, trailing Binghamton by 2.0 games.

The Fightin Phils are 11-9 at home and 13-9 on the road and are 7-3 in their past 10 games. They're 6-3 in 1R games.

Reading has eight MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

FILIBUSTERS

Their 41 home runs lead the Eastern League and they lead the league in 2Bs with 80.

The Sens have 24 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 13 are home and 11 away; 18 are NL and 6 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 19 are against the East.

The Sens are 9-12 in May. They're hitting just .230 and averaging 3.8 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.45 ERA.

