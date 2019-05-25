Rosso Delivers on Both Ends in 2-1 Win at Harrisburg

(HARRISBURG, PA) - Ramon Rosso dealt a season-high seven strong innings in the start and finished 1-for-2 at the plate, and Austin Bossart's RBI bloop single in the ninth edged the Fightin Phils past the Harrisburg Senators, 2-1 the final at FNB Field on Saturday night.

Rosso took a no-decision after allowing just one run on three hits and a walk, striking out four. Rosso's seven-inning outing was the longest of the season for a Fightins starting pitcher, and he needed only 80 pitches (53 strikes).

Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games, and lengthened his on-base streak to 15 straight.

Rosso faced the minimum despite permitting a walk and a single through the front four innings, inducing a double play ball in the second and a caught stealing in the fourth.

The Fightins (25-28) managed to put a man in scoring position in each of the first two innings against Tyler Mapes, but the right-hander neutralized the threats and settled in to retire nine straight and keep the game scoreless through four.

It was Rosso who got a rally going in the top of the fifth.

The Fightins pitcher pushed a single through the right side for his first career hit, and Luke Williams put down a bunt which advanced Rosso into scoring position. Moniak clubbed the first pitch he saw to the warning track in right-center to score Rosso and give the Fightins a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg (30-17) got that run back in the home half, when Austin Davidson lined a solo shot over the wall in right to bring the teams even at one apiece.

Rosso exited after the seventh, and Jakob Hernandez (3-0) worked a scoreless frame in relief.

With the game still tied at one in the ninth, Darick Hall was hit by a pitch from Aaron Barrett (0-1) to start the inning. Two outs later, Hall took off on a 1-0 pitch to Austin Bossart, who popped a shallow fly to right that settled in between right fielder Rhett Wiseman and the first baseman Davidson, allowing Hall to score all the way from first with the go-ahead run.

Harrisburg put the potential tying and winning runs aboard in the bottom of the ninth with an infield single and a walk against Addison Russ, but the R-Phils right-hander induced a pair of grounders to end the ballgame and secure his sixth save.

The Fightins battle the Senators in a doubleheader on Sunday, with first pitch in game one at 4:30 p.m. Adonis Medina will start the first game against Ben Braymer. Both games will be broadcast on 610 ESPN and the Fightins broadcast network beginning at 4 p.m.

