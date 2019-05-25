Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

Tonight, the SeaWolves look to snap a five-game losing streak to the Bowie Baysox in the second game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Alex Faedo hurled six innings and allowed one run with seven strikeouts, but the offense could only muster one run in the first inning in a 3-1 loss. Tonight, Anthony Castro goes for Erie and is coming off of his first loss of the season in his last start against Bowie on May 19. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out five and walking two. In four appearances (two starts) versus the Baysox, Castro owns a 5.27 ERA in 13.2 innings. Hunter Harvey takes the mound for Bowie and is coming off a win in his last start versus Erie. On May 18, the right-hander struck out a season-high eight and held the SeaWolves to one run in six innings. The 24-year old currently ranks first among Eastern League arms in home runs allowed (10). Harvey was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 draft.

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia

- During their five-game losing streak to Bowie, Erie has been outscored 27-7

- Erie is hitting a league-leading .262 in games following a loss and is 12-9 in such contests

- The SeaWolves went 2-5 on their previous road trip and hit just .214. It was the lowest batting average on a road trip for Erie in 2019

- Kody Eaves is hitless in his last 23 at-bats. It is a season-long hitless streak for any SeaWolves hitter

- Matt Manning's 6.2 shutout innings on Tuesday was the 12th time this season an Erie starter has thrown five-plus scoreless

- During Bowie's four-game sweep of Erie from 5/16-19, the SeaWolves went 1-for-26 with RISP

- The SeaWolves +40 run differential is second in the EL and the Baysox -27 is second-lowest

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 team batting average while Bowie is 11th at .220

- Bowie has grounded into a league-leading 38 double plays while Erie is fourth with 28 GIDP's

- The SeaWolves and Baysox are among the least likely to steal in the league. Erie has stolen 21 bases (10th) and Bowie has swiped 19 bags (11th)

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 352 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Baysox batters have gone down on strikeouts 406 times (third-most)

- Erie pitching is fifth in the league in team ERA (3.36) while Bowie is eighth in team ERA (3.68)

- Erie boasts the league's second-best defense (.983 fielding percentage) while Bowie is tied for fifth (.979)

- The SeaWolves swept Bowie at Prince George's Stadium on April 15-17, the first sweep in Bowie since April 27-29, 2010

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 vs. the Baysox in 2018 and 5-6 at UPMC Park

