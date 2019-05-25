First Inning Outburst Leads Way in 19-4 Blowout Win

May 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Erie, PA - The first time through the lineup not one Baysox batter made an out. The first nine Baysox batters reached in a seven-run first that propeled Bowie to a 19-4 win in Erie Saturday evening.

The Baysox batted around in both the first and ninth innings. Eight Baysox hitters registered a multi-hit game. And in a bizarre twist of fate, Erie outhomered Bowie 3-0 but fell by 15 runs.

The offensive onslaught got started as the Erie faithful were finding their seats. Mason McCoy doubled to left-center on the game's first pitch. The next pitch was a push bunt single to the right side by Ryan McKenna. Two pitches later, Austin Hays doubled home the game's first run. And two pitches after that Ademar Rifaela singled home a run. Six pitches in, four Baysox had reached and two had scored.

Hunter Harvey started for Bowie and struggled with command throwing 78 pitches in 2 and 1/3rd innings. Cristian Alvarado came on and worked 4 and 2/3rd innings for his first Eastern League win. In the second inning, on a pop to shallow left, outfielder Ademar Rifaela collided with SS Jessie Valentin. Valentin left the game due to injury.

Bowie backended a huge offensive night with a five-run, ninth inning rally against two Erie position players. Bowie had batted around once all year prior. They did so twice tonight.

LHP Zac Lowther will look to keep the roll going for Bowie. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.

Bowie heads home for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 28th against Akron. Saturday, June 1st will be Star Wars Night! Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.