First Place Rox Defeat Border Cats in Series Opener

St. Cloud, MN - Garett Delano (Brown) drove in three of the four runs as St. Cloud (36-20) beat Thunder Bay (19-37) by a score of 4-3 at the Rock Pile. The first place Rox have won 13 of their last 15 games and remain in first place of the Great Plains West Division.

The Rox scored three of their four runs in the first inning, all courtesy of the home run ball. Garett Delano (Brown) blasted a two-run home run to left field, his seventh of the season. In the next at-bat, Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) drilled a solo home run to right field to put St. Cloud ahead 3-0.

Adding an insurance run in the seventh inning, Delano hit a single into left field and scored Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) to extend the Rox lead to 4-2.

Carter Bosch (Georgetown) pitched five innings and earned his fifth win of the season. Justin Wick (Creighton) tossed two innings and struck out three batters. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) notched a two-inning save to close the game.

