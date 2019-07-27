First Place Rox Defeat Border Cats in Series Opener
July 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Garett Delano (Brown) drove in three of the four runs as St. Cloud (36-20) beat Thunder Bay (19-37) by a score of 4-3 at the Rock Pile. The first place Rox have won 13 of their last 15 games and remain in first place of the Great Plains West Division.
The Rox scored three of their four runs in the first inning, all courtesy of the home run ball. Garett Delano (Brown) blasted a two-run home run to left field, his seventh of the season. In the next at-bat, Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) drilled a solo home run to right field to put St. Cloud ahead 3-0.
Adding an insurance run in the seventh inning, Delano hit a single into left field and scored Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) to extend the Rox lead to 4-2.
Carter Bosch (Georgetown) pitched five innings and earned his fifth win of the season. Justin Wick (Creighton) tossed two innings and struck out three batters. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) notched a two-inning save to close the game.
For the full box score from Saturday's game, click here.
St. Cloud is home on Sunday, July 28th against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 4:05 p.m. It's Rox Puzzle Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing to the first 250 fans 12 and under. It's also a Coborn's Kids Day, as children will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
