Thursday, Aug 1 Game Sold Out
July 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
Our game on August 1 at 7:05pm against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Blarney Stone is officially SOLD OUT!
It's a game show theme! Come to the ballpark and test your luck!
We will be honoring our final Hidden Hometown Hero, Dustin Holleveot! Dustin gives away braces to people who cannot afford them. This program is presented by Scheels and Bismarck Magazine.
Fezter Electric will be handing out Thundersticks at the game, and Bruno's pizza secret envelopes will also be handed out!
