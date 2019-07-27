Larks Late Rally Not Enough

The Bismarck Larks fell in the longest nine inning game of the season by a score of 17-11 to the Willmar Stingers. The official time of the game was four hours and 11 minutes that featured 28 runs, 25 hits and five errors between the two teams. This evening's game was presented by Ramada Bismarck. If you attended tonight's game and would like to claim your free donut. Visit a Bearscat Bakehouse in the Bismarck-Mandan area on Monday. The Larks and Stingers face off one final time this season on Sunday, July 28th.

What's Next: The Bismarck Larks will take on the Willmar Stingers again on Sunday, July 28th. The Larks will hope to even up the series tomorrow afternoon.

How It Happened: The Stingers scored the first 14 runs of the game, including 10 runs in the top of the first inning. The Stingers sent 15 batters to the plate in the first inning, six of which were given free bases, five hits were allowed and the Stingers left two stranded. Stingers then continued their scoring with three more runs in the fourth inning.

The Larks outscored the Stingers the rest of the game 11-3 as their rally in the late innings came up just short. The closest the Larks got was 15-11 after eight innings. The Larks scored nine straight runs in the seventh and eighth innings to end the game on a high note.

