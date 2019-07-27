Bombers Lose Late Lead to Kingfish

July 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers couldn't hold on to a 6-4 lead as they fell 10-7 to the Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field Friday night.

The Kingfish scored first for the fourth consecutive game against Battle Creek, touching up Bombers starter Jordan Rhodes in the bottom of the first inning for four runs. Five consecutive batters reached with two outs for the Kingfish, including a two-RBI single form first baseman RJ Pearson.

Battle Creek would storm back though off of Kenosha starter Sam Marhefke. A third inning RBI single from first baseman Jorge Gutierrez brought the deficit to 4-2, and the Bombers would add more in the fourth inning off of Marhefke. Caleb Balgaard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and John Malcom delivered an RBI single to tie the game.

The Bombers weren't done though, as they came back from a multi-run deficit for the second time this week. Jorge Gutierrez doubled to begin the bottom of the fifth inning, Michael Morrissette tripled to send him home, and Morrissette came home to score on a wild pitch to give Battle Creek a 6-4 lead.

Rhodes ran into enough trouble in the sixth inning, though, to chase him from the game. The right-hander retired the first two batters in the inning, but the Kingfish would strike for six runs in the inning with two outs. Rhodes was pulled after allowing three runs in the frame, and Mitchell Lee came in to allow three more. One of those runs was Rhodes' responsibility, though, as he still had his longest outing of the season while allowing eight runs. Only three of those runs were earned, however.

The six-spot in the bottom of the sixth gave Kenosha a 10-6 lead, but Battle Creek would threaten in the top of the eighth. Seth Tucker, making his Battle Creek Bombers debut, came home to score on a wild pitch, but Kenosha reliever Jacob DeLabio struck out three consecutive batters with the tying run at the plate to preserve the lead.

DeLabio then struck out the side to complete the save, giving the Kingfish their fifth consecutive win. Battle Creek returns to the road tomorrow to continue the I-94 Rivalry Cup, presented by the Onstaff Group, as they meet the Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field.

