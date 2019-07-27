Mallards Open Last Series against Lakeshore at Home

July 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - Last night, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (37-21) slipped away with a 6-5 victory after rallying in the ninth inning to split the series with the Madison Mallards (35-23). The defeat handed Madison their 23 loss of the season.

Tonight, the Mallards open game one of a two-game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks (28-30) at the Duck Pond. The Chinooks are in third place in the Great Lakes West overall standings, seven games behind the second place Mallards. For the second half standings the Chinooks occupy second place, two games ahead of the fourth place Mallards.

This series marks the last time the teams will face each other during the regular season. Overall, the meeting record between the two teams is 6-4, in favor of Madison. Two of the series resulted in sweeps for the Mallards.

Eliot Turnquist (Madison College) is making his fourth start of the summer, his fifth overall appearance on the bump. Turnquist has pitched 12.2 innings, striking out 14 and walking only five. He holds a 2-1 record and a 2.84 ERA.

The evening will serve as Stoddard's Country Grove Market Brat Appreciation Night with Hy-Vee post-game fireworks. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., gates will open at 5:05 p.m.Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.