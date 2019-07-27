Rafters Host Fondy to Begin Series

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After picking up a thrilling victory over Madison, the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (14-8) open a two-game set with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (11-11) at Historic Witter Field Saturday.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth, Jake Dunham hit a single to drive in the tying run and Edarian Williams brought the game-winning run home with a sacrifice fly as the Rafters hung on to win 6-5 and split the road series.

The Rafters are currently 7-3 against the Dock Spiders this season and close out the season series Saturday and Sunday. Wisconsin Rapids holds a two-game lead on both Lakeshore and Green Bay in the Great Lakes West Division.

All-star lefty Neil Abbatiello is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids tonight with a 3-2 record and a 1.52 ERA. He also boasts 44 strikeouts in 41.1 innings of work this summer.

The Rafters and Dock Spiders wrap up the series Sunday on the road in Fond du Lac, sending Wisconsin Rapids into the off day Monday. When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field on Tuesday for Mid-State Technical College Turn Back the Clock Night, featuring a Rafters Retro jersey auction to benefit the Mid-State Foundation. Fans are encouraged to wear red.

