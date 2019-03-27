First Place Condors Host First Responders Tonight

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Pacific Division leading Bakersfield Condors can move to the brink of clinching a Calder Cup Playoffs berth when they host the Ontario Reign on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 6:30 p.m. Bakersfield is 11-1-1 in its last 13 home games. The Condors lead the division by six points and have a magic number of three points to clinch a playoff berth. Click here to view the "Playoff Primer."

Great seats start at $12 and are on sale, or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: First responders who present their ID, badge, or credential at the box office will receive 2-for-1 admission presented by 107.9 KUZZ and Houchin Community Blood Bank. Those who donated blood at Houchin in the month of March can bring their voucher to the box office to receive 2-for-1 admission.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

