Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame to Induct Kelly, Keller and Whittenburg

March 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Committee announced that it will induct Chris Kelly, Ryan Keller and Grady Whittenburg as the class of 2019. The Hall of Fame Committee will hold a pregame ceremony prior to Saturday's home game against Rochester.

Kelly, 38, served as the team captain of the Binghamton Senators from 2003-2005. Over the course of three seasons in Binghamton, the Toronto, ON native played in 208 games and tallied 56 goals and 69 assists for 125 points. Kelly played in 854 National Hockey League games with Ottawa, Boston, and Anaheim and was Canada's team captain at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Keller, 35, served as the team captain of the Binghamton Senators during their 2010-11 Calder Cup winning season. The Binghamton forward appeared in 143 games over two seasons with the Senators and posted 66 goals and 53 assists for 119 points. In the two years he played in Binghamton, Keller lead the team in goals. During the 2010-11 playoff run, the Saskatoon native tallied 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. Keller is currently the assistant coach with the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League.

Whittenburg was the Director of Broadcasting for the Binghamton Senators for 14 seasons. After the Senators won the Calder Cup in 2010-11, Whittenburg was selected as the James H. Ellery Award winner for outstanding media coverage of the American Hockey League. He now serves as the fill-in play-by-play radio broadcaster for the Washington Capitals and has returned as the primary play-by-play broadcaster for Cornell University Hockey on ESPN+. Prior to his tenure with the Binghamton Senators, the Lansing, NY native served as the voice of Cornell Athletics for thirteen years.

The Devils return home Friday against Springfield and Saturday against Rochester. Friday, the Devils have a special guest appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Saturday is Superhero Night.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season!

