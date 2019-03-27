Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, March 27

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to get into the win column tonight as they host the Syracuse Crunch at CAA Arena.

Belleville (33-26-3-5) has suffered back-to-back defeats that has seen the team fall to fifth place in the North Division, although they remain tied with Cleveland on 74 points for fourth place.

Syracuse (42-19-4-2) has already clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs and are looking to secure first place in the North Division as they lead Rochester by three points.

The Crunch's 234 goals are the most in the AHL while Belleville's 212 are the sixth most in the East. However, Syracuse has also conceded just 166 goals, the fewest in the entire league.

Belleville is 20-8-1-3 at home while the Crunch are 18-13-3-0 on the road.

Roster notes

The Sens sent Aaron Luchuk and Boston Leier back to the Brampton Beast Sunday in the only roster moves since Belleville last hit the ice.

Sens fans should have no reason to believe that Marcus Hogberg will start tonight for Belleville.

Andrew Sturtz, Max Lajoie and Morgan Klimchuk are out for Belleville.

Previous history

The Senators are 1-3 against Syracuse this season with their lone victory coming last time out on Feb. 13 on the back of a 3-0 win. Syracuse dominates the overall record though as they are 9-1-1-1 all-time against Belleville.

Who to watch

Sens forward Adam Tambellini has three goals against Syracuse this season and 13 on the year. His 30 points are the sixth most on the Senators.

While the Sens have their own rookie star in Drake Batherson, the Crunch possess one of their own too in Alex Barre-Boulet who leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 60 points. His 32 goals are also the most by a rookie.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:00pm and can also be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

