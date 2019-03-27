Condors Close in on Playoff Berth in 5-2 Victory
March 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (38-17-3-1; 81pts) dropped their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to one in a 5-2 victory over the Ontario Reign (22-29-6-2; 53pts) on Wednesday. C Luke Esposito scored twice and three other Condors recorded multi-point nights.
The Condors can clinch a playoff berth on Friday with either a point against San Diego OR if the Tucson / Colorado game ends in regulation, regardless of winner. Bakersfield now holds an eight point lead on the division with eight games remaining in the regular season.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (4th) banged home his own rebound; Assist: Stukel; Time of goal: 1:29; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Mitch Callahan (14th) off a double deflection in front; Assists: Gust, Benson; Time of goal: 14:39; BAK leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Logan Day (7th) off a break at the top of the crease; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 15:58; BAK leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK - 17, ONT - 4 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Caleb Jones (6th) from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Vesel, Hebig; Time of goal: 4:09; BAK leads, 4-0
REIGN GOAL: RW Matt Luff (10th) on a rebound; Assists: Moulson, Maillet; Time of goal: 8:06; BAK leads, 4-1
CONDORS GOAL: Esposito (5th) with his second of the night on a wraparound; Assists: Hebig, Stukel; Time of goal: 18:25; BAK leads, 5-1
SHOTS: BAK- 10 , ONT - 10 THIRD PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: D Cliff Watson (2nd) off a deflected shot; Assists: Rymsha, Wyszomirski; Time of goal: 19:49; BAK leads, 5-2
SHOTS: BAK- 2, ONT - 11 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Esposito (BAK) 2. Callahan (BAK) 3. Hebig (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4 ; ONT - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29 ; ONT - 25
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25-4-5; 25/23); ONT - Petersen (10-17-3; 29/24)
LW Tyler Benson (5g-10a) and C Cooper Marody (4g-9a) each extended point streaks to eight games in the win
C Mitch Callahan has a five-game point streak (2g-7a) and has 13 points (4g-9a) in nine games in March
RW Jakob Stukel has four points (2g-2a) in four games since being signed to PTO from Wichita
Bakersfield is 7-1-1 against Ontario this season
The Condors are 22-2-2 in their last 26 games
Earlier today C Brad Malone was placed on waivers by Edmonton
Bakersfield is in San Diego on Friday and hosts San Jose on Saturday
Scratches: Russell, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya
