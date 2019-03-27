Bears Sign Spinner and Steman to Amateur Tryout Agreements

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forwards Steven Spinner and Dylan Steman have been signed to amateur tryout agreements.

Spinner, 23, was a 6th round selection, 159th overall, of the Washington Capitals in the 2014 NHL Draft. The 6-foot, 198-pound forward just completed his NCAA career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he collected 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in 136 games with the Mavericks. He posted four points (two goals, two assists) in 29 games this season, and was named NCHC Academic All-Conference for the fourth straight season.

The native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was the former captain of his high school hockey team before joining the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Omaha Lancers of the USHL. In 2014-15 with the Lancers, he was teammates with current Hershey forward Shane Gersich, finishing third on the club with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists).

Steman, 24, joins Hershey after playing parts of five seasons at Michigan Tech. He posted 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 154 contests at Michigan Tech, helping the team to WCHA Tournament championships in 2017 and 2018. As a co-captain this season, Steman had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 37 games. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Hanover, Minnesota native was a four-year WCHA Scholar Athlete. He served as an alternate captain in 2017-18 and earned Michigan Tech's Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award.

Prior to joining the NCAA ranks, Steman skated with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for two seasons, serving as an alternate captain in 2013-14. He also played high school hockey at Maple Grove High in Minnesota.

Spinner will wear #29 for Hershey and Steman will wear #26.

The Bears return to action Saturday night as they host the Providence Bruins at Giant Center at 7 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

