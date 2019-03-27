Louis Ties It Late Before Watson Buoys Ads to 4-2 Win

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Anthony Louis tied the game 2-2 in the third period, but Austin Watson potted the game-winner and an empty-netter to help the Milwaukee Admirals down the Rockford IceHogs for the third straight game with a 4-2 final Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Defenseman Chad Krys made his pro debut and set Louis up for the tally with a highlight-reel play. Krys picked off a pass in Milwaukee's zone, drew the defenders in and whipped a no-look, behind-the-back drop pass to Louis. The forward collected the feed and fired the puck into the net to draw Rockford even with Milwaukee 2-2 with 14:10 remaining the contest.

Three minutes later, Watson capitalized on a logjam at the front of the IceHogs crease. He flipped the puck over Forsberg for what proved to be the decisive tally, collecting his 21st career game-winning goal in the process.

Watson then iced the win with an empty-netter with just over one minute remaining in regulation.

Jordan Schroeder also tallied for the IceHogs in the loss, one-timing a pass from Jacob Nilsson at 12:16 into the first period. Schroeder is now just one point shy of matching his career-high total of 44 points from the 2011-12 season.

