Louis Ties It Late Before Watson Buoys Ads to 4-2 Win
March 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Anthony Louis tied the game 2-2 in the third period, but Austin Watson potted the game-winner and an empty-netter to help the Milwaukee Admirals down the Rockford IceHogs for the third straight game with a 4-2 final Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Defenseman Chad Krys made his pro debut and set Louis up for the tally with a highlight-reel play. Krys picked off a pass in Milwaukee's zone, drew the defenders in and whipped a no-look, behind-the-back drop pass to Louis. The forward collected the feed and fired the puck into the net to draw Rockford even with Milwaukee 2-2 with 14:10 remaining the contest.
Three minutes later, Watson capitalized on a logjam at the front of the IceHogs crease. He flipped the puck over Forsberg for what proved to be the decisive tally, collecting his 21st career game-winning goal in the process.
Watson then iced the win with an empty-netter with just over one minute remaining in regulation.
Jordan Schroeder also tallied for the IceHogs in the loss, one-timing a pass from Jacob Nilsson at 12:16 into the first period. Schroeder is now just one point shy of matching his career-high total of 44 points from the 2011-12 season.
Next Home Game: March 30 vs. Grand Rapids | 6 p.m.
Rockford hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Puck and Paws night at the BMO. Fans can bring their dog to the game and the Hogs will host their annual wiener dog race during first intermission. The Hogs are also hosting a pet item drive, and fans who donate will receive a free ticket to Rockford's game on April 2.
