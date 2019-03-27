Barracuda Nip Gulls

San Diego continued a four-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego has earned points in four of its last five games (3-1-1-0).

Ben Street scored his fifth goal at 19:57 of the first period and added an assist for his third multi-point game. Chase De Leo earned his team-leading 30th assist on Street's goal to extend his point streak to five games (2-5=7). De Leo has picked up 22 points his last 21 games (10-12=22). Sam Carrick recorded an assist for the second straight game, his team-leading 54th point (27-27=54).

Adam Cracknell scored his 16th goal at 14:15 of the second period and has now scored 6-6=12 points his last 13 games. Street picked up the primary assist on the goal. Brent Gates Jr. earned an assist in his professional debut. Gates Jr. signed an amateur tryout with San Diego on Mar. 23 following four seasons at the University of Minnesota where he scored 42-43... points in 148 games from 2015-19.

Gates Jr. became the 52nd player to appear in a game for the Gulls this season, tops among AHL teams and a new club record surpassing the previous mark of 51 set in 2015-16.

The Gulls will continue their four-game homestand and close their March schedule with a back-to-back matchup on Friday, Mar. 29 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Mar. 30 vs. Stockton (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Adam Cracknell

On special teams

That game was solid. We did a lot of really good things in there. We know they have a lethal power play and you give a team that many chances, especially late in the game when they have a chance to win it, you don't want to give them that opportunity. They made good on it, we didn't on our 5-on-3. If we score on that five-on-three, we're playing with a lead and that game could've been in our favor, but it wasn't. I thought we played an overall pretty good game, our intensity was a lot higher. Just getting ready for playoffs because this is a team that we could possibly be facing.

On the tight playoff race

That's what it's like playing in this division. Especially this weekend coming up, we have Bakersfield next. We're all right in the top four and those are both big games. We're fighting for home-ice advantage right now. That was a tough one to give up, but in two days here, we get a chance to redeem ourselves.

On his goal

We did a good job cycling, getting them to move. Maybe they got a little puck-focused. I was able to drag it out and we had good movement. I had just enough time to pick my head up, pick a spot and it went in. I think we did a good job just getting to the net. We created a lot of chances off of that, we hit a post late. It could've went either way, but it didn't and that's going to fuel us for the next game.

Brent Gates Jr.

On his AHL debut

It was really exciting. In the first period, it took a few shifts to get my feet under me and start thinking straight, but I had two really good players (Ben Street and Adam Cracknell) to play with who have been around and done really well. They were able to help me out a lot. They made it a lot easier on me. When the second and third period rolled around, it felt like I was just playing hockey.

On his first professional point

My line was really good. I felt like all night I was able to make a simple play and they're good enough players that they were able to make something out of it. That's what happened on that goal. I just kept it simple and put it low. They made good plays. It feels really good. It's fun, it's exciting.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

That's how tight the games are now. I would have liked to see us execute better on our power play when we had the 5-on-3. To get a too many men penalty with six minutes left is a tough one. It was a guy who jumped on the ice, had nothing to do with the play, and jumped right back off, but they felt like it was time to call one. I think that's what happens, too. When you get a chance 5-on-3, there is always a chance the penalties are going to come back to haunt you.

On the playoff race

That just tightens everything up just even more here between the top five times in our division.

On the upcoming back-to-back

We're going to get rested. We aren't going to run these guys into the ground by any means. We've got to quickly move on and get ready for the best team in our division.

