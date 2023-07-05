Fireflies Seeking Stand Up To Cancer Warriors of the Inning
July 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are searching for Cancer Warriors of the Inning to be honored during Stand Up To Cancer Night at Segra Park Thursday, July 27. The Fireflies will recognize local Cancer Warriors: those who are survivors, currently fighting or who have lost their lives to the fight against cancer.
Fans can nominate Cancer Warriors online by sharing their Warrior's story. Nominations must be submitted by midnight Thursday, July 20. The Fireflies will recognize eight warriors during the game on Stand Up To Cancer Night. Each warrior who gets selected will receive two complimentary reserve tickets to the Fireflies game July 27 vs the Carolina Mudcats at 7:05 pm.
The Fireflies return home for Dinosaur Weekend June 14-16. Come to Segra Park to get a dinosaur bobblehead giveaway and see some of Eddie's life-sized dinosaurs. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.
