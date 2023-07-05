Woodpeckers Reel in Three Separate Leads to Defeat Mudcats

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Tyler Guilfoil on the mound

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Tyler Guilfoil on the mound(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Zebulon, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-42, 5-6 2nd Half) had to secure three separate leads on Wednesday night to ultimately come away with a 7-5 win over the Carolina Mudcats (37-37, 4-7 2nd Half) to even up the series at Five County Stadium. After falling big 13-4 on Tuesday, the lineup bounced back with 14 hits and every single Fayetteville starter recorded at least one knock.

Fayetteville opened their first multi-run lead across the first three innings of the game facing Carolina starter Will Rudy. Ricardo Balogh delivered RBI singles in the first and third innings, and Leosdany Molina added on a solo home run in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. It was Molina's second homer of the season and first since April 15th.

Jose Fleury started his night strong with three scoreless frames before allowing a game-tying three-run home run to Jace Avina in the fourth. Fleury was given the lead right back with a two-run two-out rally in the top of the fifth. Dauri Lorenzo smacked his second double of the game to extend the inning and set up John Garcia and Jackson Loftin to connect for consecutive RBI singles and a 5-3 lead.

Fayetteville's second lead of the night lasted until the seventh inning when Tyler Guilfoil (W, 2-1) allowed an RBI single to Jesus Chirinos. Carolina ended up loading the bases during the inning and scored the tying run when Luis Castillo hit into a double play.

The 5-5 game was quickly snatched right back by Fayetteville in the top of the eighth as Jackson Loftin lifted the very first pitch of the inning off reliever Tyler Wehrle (L, 5-4) over the left-field wall for a go-ahead homer. It was Loftin's fourth home run of the year and third at Five County Stadium.

Guilfoil pitched into the ninth, recorded one out, and allowed Luis Lara to reach on a dropped third strike before turning the ball over to Jeremy Molero (SV, 2) for the save opportunity. Molero walked Luke Adams with two outs to put the tying run on, but escaped danger on a deep line out to left from Jose Sibrian that closed the game.

The series continues Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Andrew Taylor (4-3, 3.43 ERA) and the Mudcats will counter with RHP Alexander Vallecillo (0-2, 3.81 ERA).

