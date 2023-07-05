Shorebirds Bounce Back with Comeback Win

SALISBURY. MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (7-4) evened the series with the Fredericksburg Nationals (4-7) on Wednesday night with a come-from-behind, 7-4 win.

The Fred Nats put Delmarva in an early hole by scoring a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Sammy Infante, with two more runs scoring in the second on a pair of throwing errors to make it 3-0 Fredericksburg after an inning and a half.

The Shorebirds would get on the board in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of Adam Crampton as Noelberth Romero scored to pull Delmarva within two at 3-1.

The Nationals upped their lead back to three with a solo home run by Max Romero Jr. in the fourth.

Delmarva would get that run back with another fielder's choice, this time off the bat of Elio Prado in the bottom of the fourth as Anderson De Los Santos touched home making it a 4-2 game heading into the fifth.

It remained a two-run lead for Fredericksburg entering the seventh inning, but that's when Delmarva put together their best frame thanks to a pair of defensive mistakes. Samuel Basallo singled with runners at first and second, but the ball was slightly misplayed by Roismar Quintana in left field, allowing a run to score with everybody moving up a base. A few batters later, Connor Pavolony lined a pitch into right field and Christopher De La Cruz missed the ball, which allowed both Carter Young and Samuel Basallo to score, giving Delmarva their first lead at 5-4. Noelberth Romero capped off the inning with an RBI to left center to plate Pavolony, making it 6-4 Shorebirds after seven complete.

The offense tacked on an additional run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Trendon Craig as Adam Crampton scored from third to put Delmarva ahead 7-4 heading into the ninth.

Deivy Cruz would face the tying run with two outs in the ninth but got Cortland Lawson to fly out to center to end the game as Delmarva held on to win 7-4.

The winning pitcher was Deivy Cruz (6-1) as he tossed four shutout frames, extending his current scoreless run to 10 innings. Franklin Marquez (4-1) took the loss in relief for Fredericksburg.

Four Shorebirds produced multiple hits with Elio Prado leading the way by reaching four times total. Noelberth Romero picked up a pair of hits for the second straight night, including an RBI double to conclude the seventh. Samuel Basallo's two knocks give him 23 multi-hit games this season, the most on the team.

Delmarva now looks to take the series lead on Thursday night as Edgar Portes gets the start against Jose Atencio for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

