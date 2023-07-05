Cole and Whitaker Homer But Woodpeckers Fall in Series Opener

Zebulon, NC - It was a tough Fourth of July for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-42, 4-6) at Five County Stadium on Tuesday night as they were drubbed by the Carolina Mudcats (37-36, 4-6) by a 13-4 final score.

The ballgame got away from Fayetteville early as starter Jose Nodal (L, 1-8) was tagged for seven runs in the opening frame on three big Carolina swings. Jose Sibrian opened the scoring with a two-run double, Jesus Parra brought in two more with a single, then Kay-Lan Nicasia launched a three-run home run to left to cap off the monster inning. The Mudcats tallied four more in the second and two in the third to build an 11-0 lead over the first third of the game.

Carolina starter Patricio Aquino (W, 2-3) was strong to begin the ballgame, retiring the first nine batters he faced. Zach Cole broke that stretch up leading off the fourth inning as he hit an opposite field home run for his team-leading 11th of the season. Two batters later, Tyler Whitaker blasted his second home run in as many games off Aquino to left field. Whitaker has now driven in five runs in his two games since returning from the injured list.

Luis Angel Rodriguez put together another solid outing for the Woodpeckers in relief. The lefty pitched four scoreless innings and fanned six to keep the Mudcats off the board over the second half of the game. Fayetteville got a couple more runs back on a wild pitch that scored Cole and an RBI single for Jackson Loftin.

The Woodpeckers look to bounce back on Wednesday night and even the series with RHP Jose Fleury getting the start. On the other side, Carolina gives the ball to RHP Will Rudy in search of back-to-back victories. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

