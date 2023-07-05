Pelicans Drop First Game in Augusta 4-3

For the third straight game, the Pelicans ended up on the losing end 4-3 to the Augusta GreenJackets on the Fourth of July. With the loss, the Pelicans fell to 43-32 and 4-6 in the second half. Augusta improved to 37-38 and 6-4 in the second half.

The Birds got off to a fast start as Parker Chavers (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run home run with one out in the top of the second for his eighth of the year.

Starter Grant Kipp (2-5) sacrificed his first run in the bottom of the fourth. With a runner on third and two outs, Kipp threw a wild pitch to plate the runner and put Augusta on the board.

The GreenJackets took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on second and third, Tyler Collins (0-3, RBI) reached on a fielding error by Cristian Hernandez at shortstop. Both runners came in to score on the play to give Augusta a 3-2 lead.

Augusta added another one in the bottom of the eighth as Bryson Worrell (1-4, RBI) hit an RBI single to score Justin Janas (2-4, 2B) and extend the lead to two.

Down to their final out, the Pelicans attempted a late rally with Juan Mora (1-4, HR, RBI) hitting a solo home run to left for his third of the season. The final batter was retired to end the game.

Myrtle Beach and Augusta continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

