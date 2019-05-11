Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes - May 11 vs. Rome (Game 34)

May 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Chris Viall transferred to Columbia's injured list

- RHP Billy Oxford transferred to Columbia from Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (10-23) vs. Rome Braves (15-18)

LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 1.69) vs. RHP Trey Riley (1-4, 5.02)

Sat., May 11, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 34

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia defeated Charleston in the series finale on Friday, 3-1. The Fireflies needed just three first-inning runs to take down the RiverDogs at Joe Riley Park. Colin Holderman was magnificent again on the slope. The right-hander has won back-to-back starts after he held Charleston to just a run over 5.1 innings. The bullpen did the rest on Friday - Jose Moreno and Andrew Mitchell posted 3.2 scoreless innings of work to clinch the win.

WELCOME HOME: The Fireflies begin a four-game series with Rome on Saturday. Columbia defeated the Braves in two series in April - first, beating the Atlanta affiliate twice from April 8-10 and then winning two of three at State Mutual Stadium from April 15-17.

SCHEDULING NOTE: Columbia's originally scheduled doubleheader against Rome has been moved from Sunday to Monday. The Fireflies and Braves play one nine-inning game on Mother's Day at 2:05 p.m. and then play a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Monday beginning at 5:35 p.m.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, Columbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole Collins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.