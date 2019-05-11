Anchia Goes Yard Again in 10-7 Loss to Kannapolis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Jake Anchia crushed his fifth homer of the season and his third of the homestand, but West Virginia could not overcome two homers from Kannapolis in a 10-7 loss Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Kannapolis (15-18) started the scoring right out of the gate with the first two hitters of the game, as Ian Dawkins smoked a leadoff single and Lenyn Sosa doubled him in to take a 1-0 lead. The Intimidators tallied two more runs in the first off Power starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs to extend the lead to 3-0.

West Virginia (20-14) answered with a big third inning, kickstarted by a two-run single from J.R. Davis that made it a 3-2 game with his third and fourth RBIs of the homestand. The Power continued the scoring after Ryan Ramiz worked a walk and Anchia crushed a three-run homer 375 feet off Davis Martin (3-2) to give West Virginia a 5-3 lead. The five-run third was the Power's fourth big inning of the season.

Nick Rodriguez and Cesar Izturis Jr. led off the fourth with back-to-back singles, and Johnny Slater worked a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Jarred Kelenic then dribbled a grounder back up the middle that resulted in a 1-2-3 double play. However, Joseph Rosa came through with a grounder that slipped through the infield and scored two runs to give West Virginia a commanding 7-3 lead.

Casetta-Stubbs settled down after the rough first inning to retire 10 of the next 11 Kannapolis hitters entering the fifth. In the top of the fifth though, the Intimidators fought back to tie the game at seven with four runs on five hits, knocking Casetta-Stubbs out of the game in the process.

Kannapolis took the lead for good in the seventh on a two-out solo home run from Bryce Bush off Sal Biasi (2-1), and would tack on runs in each of the last three innings to carry a 10-7 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Kelenic led off the inning with a single, but Bennett Sousa (S, 3) was able to keep the tying run in the on-deck circle and secure his third save in as many opportunities.

West Virginia and Kannapolis continue their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. LHP Steven Moyers (2-2 4.63 ERA) takes the mound for the Power, while the Intimidators send righty Johan Dominguez (0-2, 5.00 ERA) to the slab.

