Columbia Wins Rain-Shortened Game on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia picked up a 6-2 win in a rain-shortened contest against Rome on Saturday night. The game was called after the sixth inning and because the Fireflies held a lead after at least four and a half innings, the game is official. Columbia has now won back-to-back games.

The Fireflies offense took advantage of some control issues from Rome (15-19) starter Trey Riley and southpaw reliever Jake Higginbotham. Four of Columbia's runs initially reached base via either a walk or hit-by-pitch, and a total of nine free bases were issued to Fireflies hitters on the night.

Chandler Avant came up big with a bases-clearing double in the third. Gerson Molina added to the fireworks with a solo home run into left in the fifth, his first dinger as a Mets professional.

Columbia (11-23) starter Thomas Szapucki pitched two scoreless frames and was relieved by Christian James (W, 1-4) in the third. In four innings, James allowed only two runs on three hits and struck out four. The Florida natives combined for a solid performance on the mound, helping the Fireflies to their second win in as many days.

SCHEDULING NOTE: Columbia's doubleheader against Rome has been moved to Monday evening. The Fireflies play one nine-inning game against the Braves on Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. and play a doubleheader on Monday beginning at 5:35 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bottom 1: Hayden Senger hits a sacrifice fly to right field, Ronny Mauricio tags and scores. COL 1, ROM 0

Bottom 3: Gerson Molina is hit by a pitch with bases loaded, Mark Vientos scores ... Chandler Avant doubles into left with the bases loaded, Chase Chambers, Hayden Senger, and Gerson Molina score. COL 5, ROM 0

Top 4: Try Harris singles into center, Greg Cullen scores from second. COL 5, ROM 1

Bottom 5: Gerson Molina hits a solo homer to left. COL 6, ROM 1

Top 6: Andrew Moritz scores on a wild pitch from Christian James. COL 6, ROM2

Columbia will continue its series against Rome on Sunday at 2:05 ET on Sunday. The series will conclude with a double header on Monday evening beginning at 5:35 ET. You can watch every game on MiLB.TV or listen in at FireFliesLivestream.com.

