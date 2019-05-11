Game Notes (May 11)

May 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power begins a three-game series against the Kannapolis Intimidators tonight at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for West Virginia.

----------------------------------------

POWER TAKES SERIES WITH 5-3 WIN: West Virginia scored five unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings to overcome an early 3-0 deficit and down the Augusta GreenJackets, 5-3, in the series finale Friday night at Appalachian Power Park. Augusta struck against Ryne Inman for a single tally in each of the first three innings, but the Atlanta native was able to battle back and work through five innings to pick up his fourth win of the year. Inman ultimately gave up five hits and struck out two while walking three. The Power took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring four runs as they sent 10 men to the plate, batting around for the third time this season. Charlie McConnell and J.R. Davis provided the big knocks, as McConnell laced a two-run triple and Davis smashed a double to the gap in right-center, while the other run scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3 West Virginia. The Power added an insurance tally in the fifth, with Davis once again doing the damage, this time with an RBI single to plate Bobby Honeyman for a 5-3 advantage. Matthew Willrodt fired two scoreless innings in relief of Inman and fanned three batters, while David Ellingson picked up his first save of the season with two hitless innings of work and three strikeouts to close out the game.

ALMIGHTY ANCHIA: Jake Anchia had quite the series against the Augusta GreenJackets, averaging .500 (6-for-12) in his three games played with two homers and five RBI, all of which are series season-highs for Anchia. The backstop recorded his first career multi-home run game in Thursday's twin bill opener, becoming the third Power batter to do so this season (Dean Nevarez, April 26 vs. Asheville and Jarred Kelenic, April 27 vs. Asheville). Anchia was also the first to homer in back-to-back at-bats since Trae Arbet on April 12, 2017, vs. Asheville. The Nova Southeastern product collected a career-best five RBI Thursday as well, the first West Virginia slugger to accomplish that feat since Deon Stafford notched a six-RBI evening August 11, 2018, at Rome. Anchia's two dingers capped a five-game homer streak.

NO MORE BASE, ALL TROUBLE: Following an 0-for-5 night at the plate Friday, Kelenic saw his on-base streak end at 26 games (dating back to April 10). During this span, the outfielder averaged .414 (41-for-99) with seven homers, 13 doubles and 21 RBI. Kelenic's on-base streak is tied for the longest in Class A ball this year (Trey Harris, Rome). The Mariners' number two prospect has reached safely in 29 of his 32 games (4/8 & 4/9 are the other games he hasn't reached).

SAVE ME: Ellingson notched West Virginia's ninth save of the season in nine tries in Friday's series finale. The Georgetown product also picked up the ninth save of his Minor League career in 14 opportunities, becoming the fourth Power pitcher this year to record at least one save (Dayeison Arias (2), Nolan Hoffman (4) and Bryan Pall (2)). The team's nine saves are tied for third-most in the SAL with the Charleston RiverDogs, Hickory Crawdads and Kannapolis.

SPEAKING OF THE INTIMIDATORS: The Power continues its seven-game, six-day homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the Kannapolis Intimidators Saturday night. The defending Northern Division Wild Card winners owned the Power last season, posting a 7-1 record, including a four-game sweep in back-to-back doubleheaders in Kannapolis on July 25 and 26. West Virginia has not claimed the season series against Kannapolis since 2016 (5-2).

RETURNING TO FORM: Since his return to the Power May 3 from Extended Spring Training, Willrodt has been nothing short of excellent out of the bullpen. The right has tossed 3.1 innings and given up just one hit while punching out five batters in two appearances. This pair of brilliant outings has dropped his Low-A ERA to 1.69 (1 ER/5.1 IP).

HOT START: Davis put up a solid showing in his first series with the Power, going 5-for-16 (.313) with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. He collected his second multi-hit game of the series last night with a 2-for-5 effort. The Oklahoma State product was added to West Virginia's roster May 7 after playing in one game with Triple-A Tacoma.

WELCOME, JOHNNY!: Just prior to Friday's series finale with the GreenJackets, the Seattle Mariners announced that outfielder Johnny Slater had been transferred to the Power from Triple-A Tacoma. Cesar Trejo was transferred to Extended Spring Training as the corresponding move. Slater played in four games with the Rainiers in 2019, posting a .154 mark with one RBI and six strikeouts. The 2017 28th-round selection did not play all of last season due to a left Achilles Tendon injury. He spent the 2017 campaign mostly with the LumberKings after getting drafted out of Michigan.

POWER POINTS: Ryan Ramiz saw his six-game hitting streak snapped last night, though he did reach base with a pair of walks... The Power went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 men on base... West Virginia did not commit an error in a game for the 12th time this season... McConnell recorded his second triple of the season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.