Fireflies Mother's Day Schedule Change
May 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Sunday's matchup at Segra Park between the Fireflies and the visiting Rome Braves has been changed to a single game beginning at 2:05 p.m., based on the forecast of potential rain and storms early in the day.
The Fireflies will now play on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. and will play one nine-inning game. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. and all moms at the park will still receive free admission and a free mimosa.
The scheduled doubleheader from the rainout on Tuesday, April 9 will now be played on Monday, May 13 at 5:35 p.m. Monday's games will include two seven-inning contests with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Gates on Monday will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for Monday's originally scheduled game are good for both games on Monday.
For more information, please contact the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487.
