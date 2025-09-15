Fireflies Lose in Extras After Late Rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies rallied from down three to tie the game with two outs in the ninth, but were defeated in 10 innings, 6-5 by the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of The James Stadium in Game One of The Carolina League Championship Series Sunday evening.

Columbia was unable to bring a run home off Will McCausland in the top of the 10th. He picked the placed runner, Ramon Ramirez off at second without throwing a pitch. Columbia got a pair of hits after but didn't get on the board.

In the home half of the frame, Riley Nelson was placed at second and came around on a one-out double to center field by Aaron Walton to give the Hillcats their second walk-off win in as many games.

Columbia started their rally in the top of the fifth inning. Yandel Ricardo reached on a fielder's choice. After that, he advanced to second on a passed ball and stole third. Next, Tyriq Kemp drilled an RBI single through to cut the lead to 3-1. In the sixth, The Fireflies got back after it. Jose Cerice got a lead-off single and then Ramon Ramirez reached on an error from shortstop Dean Curley to put runners at first and second. Stone Russell walked and Hyungchan Um was hit by a pitch to plate Cerice to cut Lynchburg's lead to 3-2.

Lynchburg didn't go away there though. Logun Clark got a lead-off single against Dash Albus and Dauri Fernandez doubled to put runners at second and third. After that, Albus got Juneiker Caceres to ground out and he struck out Riley Nelson to keep the runners at bay. Kamden Edge came in and served up a single to Dean Curley to plate the two runners. That gave the Hillcats a 5-2 advantage.

The bats weren't done quite yet though. Ramon Ramirez singled and then Russell walked early in the eighth. After that, Hyungchan Um lined a single to right and a Nolan Schubert error allowed Ramirez and Russell to score to bring it back to a one-run game.

The Fireflies closed out the rally in the ninth. Asbel Gonzalez drew a one-out walk and then stole both second and third base. With two outs, Cam Schuelke threw a wild pitch and Gonzalez shuffled home to tie the game 5-5.

The Hillcats cracked the score column first in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Nelson drew a one-out walk off Blake Wolters and then motored around on a Dean Curley two-bagger to break the scoreless tie.

Lynchburg got some insurance in the bottom of the third. After Daury Fernandez legged out an infield single to start the inning, the second baseman swiped second to move into scoring position. Next, he advanced on a groundout before Riley Nelson sent a sacrifice fly to center to advance the Hillcats lead to 2-0.

The Hillcats got another run in the fourth. Cannon Peebles and Aaron Walton smacked back-to-back doubles to make it a 3-0 game.

Blake Wolters worked four innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs. The righty struck out three and walked one in his first postseason start.

Columbia returns home for Game Two of the Carolina League Championship Series Tuesday night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (1-0, 1.80 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with RHP Joey Oakie (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for Game Two of the Carolina League Championship Series against the winner of the Fredericksburg Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats series. The game will be Tuesday, September 16 at 7:05 pm.

