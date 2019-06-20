Fireflies Game Notes: June 20 at Asheville (Game 67)

June 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (24-42) @ Asheville Tourists (29-41)

RHP Willy Taveras (4-5, 4.01) vs. RHP Shelby Lackey (2-6, 5.30)

Thurs., June 20, 2019 - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 67

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell to Lexington, 10-1, in the final game of the first half. Third baseman Mark Vientos reached base safely three times during the game. He notched a pair of hits, a walk and a run scored on the day. The two hits provided Vientos with his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

SEEING (ALL) STARS: Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio and Pitching Coach Royce Ring represented Columbia in the SAL All-Star Game on Tuesday. Mauricio entered the game in the sixth as a pinch-hitter and doubled on the first pitch he saw. The Southern Division All-Stars ultimately fell to the Northern Division All-Stars, 6-2.

MOUNTAIN MOMMA: Columbia begins their second half campaign just east of the Great Smoky Mountains on Thursday. The Fireflies visit Asheville for the first and only time in 2019. Columbia is 0-3 all-time on the first day of the second half, and have yet to win a series immediately following the all-star break.

RESPECT: Chandler Avant doubled and walked in last Saturday's game and has now reached base safely in 10 straight contests. The former Alabama Crimson Tide infielder has made major strides at the plate this year after hitting just .105 in 11 April games. Since May 16 (21 GP), Avant leads the team with a .375 on-base percentage. His batting average is also .275 during that span.

WHO'S HOT?: Ronny Mauricio leads Columbia in hitting (.290 average). The All-Star is eighth in the league with 70 hits, but he is the only teenager who appears in the top 10 (and that's qualified hitters, too). The second-rated Mets prospect only strikes out 19.3% of the time which is good for 22nd in the SAL. It's worth noting, though, he's the youngest player in the league to appear that high up on the list. The Mets prospect has performed notably well at the plate as of late:

SINCE MAY 28

Mauricio (13 GP) - .357 (20-for-56), 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 10 K

HITTER'S PARK: After finishing last in several of the major offensive categories (BA: .218, R: 222, RBI: 189) in the first half, the Fireflies could see their numbers skyrocket in Asheville over the weekend. The hitter-friendly McCormick Field ranks first among ballparks in the SAL in total runs scored (395) and is tied for third in total home runs (63) in 2019.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2019

