Rhinesmith's Late Homer Kickstarts Suns

June 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





ROME, GA - Jacob Rhinesmith hit a three-run blast to right field in the eighth to jumpstart the Suns offense in Hagerstown's 3-1 victory over the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 after a Kyle Marinconz single to lead-off the inning and a one out baseknock from Cody Wilson to put runners on that basepaths, Rhinesmith launched just his second homer of the season to put the Suns (1-0, 31-40) in front for the first time in the game. The win marked Hagerstown's fifth come-behind-win of the season and improved their record to 5-33 when they trail after six.

Jake Irvin led the way for the pitching staff. The Oklahoma-product worked six, three-hit innings while allowing just one run, but received an no decision. Heading into the seventh, Ryan Williamson (W, 1-0) received the ball and started his second half on the right foot, spinning three perfect innings to play with three strikeouts.

Rome's (0-1, 30-40) starter Jose Olague (L, 5-5) was on the hook after twirling seven, two-hit innings without allowing a run. He came out in the seventh and allowed the homer from Rhinesmith that made the difference in the game.

Rome scored their run in the bottom of the first. Greg Cullen lined a one-out single up the gut and was pushed into scoring position following a Braden Shewemake walk. Following that, Griffin Benson roped a single down the left field line to score Cullen and break the scoreless tie.

Hagerstown continues their series with Rome tomorrow at 7 p.m. RHP Joan Adon (5-2, 2.93 ERA) toes the rubber for the Suns while Rome sends RHP Odalvi Javier (2-3, 3.95 ERA) to the bump.

The Suns return to action for a seven-game road trip against the Rome Braves and the Hickory Crawdads June 20-26. The Suns then return to Municipal Stadium for a seven game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers that includes plenty of promotions, including Thirsty Thursday, Ghostbusters/80's Night, Sunday Funday, and Salute to America. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

Images from this story



Jacob Rhinesmith at bat for the Hagerstown Suns

(Abby Choi/Hagerstown Suns Staff)

