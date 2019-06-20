Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns begin the second half of the season in Rome, Georgia to play the Braves tonight at 7:00 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium. Hagerstown offers RHP Jake Irvin (4-4, 5.11 ERA), while Rome counters with RHP Jose Olague (5-4, 3.33 ERA).

SUNS FALL TO POWER IN FIRST HALF FINALE: The Suns bats went quiet again as they fell to the West Virginia Power 6-1 at Municipal Stadium Sunday. The outcome finished out the four-game sweep for West Virginia (37-33) as the Suns (30-40) end the first half of the season on a five-game losing streak. It is the longest losing streak of the season for the Suns, but is the first time they have been swept in a four-game series since West Virginia swept them August 27-30, 2018 by West Virginia at Appalachian Power Park. Hagerstown mustered only six hits on the day, and the only run came in the sixth inning. After Kyle Marinconz doubled and then Jacob Rhinesmith singled to start the frame against Power reliever Kyle Hill, Gilbert Lara bounced into a double play that brought the run home. The Suns finally broke through after West Virginia starter Devin Sweet (W, 3-2) left the game. Sweet, in his first professional start, tossed five scoreless innings and allowed only two hits. The five innings gave the righty his longest appearances of his career. Hagerstown sent Tim Cate (L, 4-5) to the hill in this one, but he didn't get much help from his defense. The Power took a 1-0 lead in the second when David Sheaffer came in to score on a two-out error by the Suns infield.

GONNA RIDE TILL I CAN'T NO MORE: The Suns clinched a .500 record at home with their walk-off win over Lakewood Tuesday, but since have lost their last five home contests. The Suns hold an 18-18 home record after the first half.

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Peguero continues to have poor luck this season. Despite having the lowest ERA amongst qualifying pitchers on the team (2.54), the Suns have just a 3-10 record when he starts. Yesterday he worked his sixth quality start and exited the game with a 5-1 lead, but the bullpen gave up seven runs, four of which were earned.

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in eight games, spinning 12.1 innings and punching out 23 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .119 against him in the time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day spun two innings in Friday's win over Delmarva to keep Hagerstown in front of the Shorebirds.. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 18.1 innings, he has allowed just nine hits while setting down 17 batters via the strikeout and allowing just two earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.15 over his last seven outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .252. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR: The Suns are now 12-19 in one run games this season. Their 31 games is the most in the South Altantic League.

