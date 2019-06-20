Playoff Rally Packs Available Now

Your Delmarva Shorebirds' have clinched the first playoff appearance since 2005! As a season ticket member, you have the very first opportunity to secure your seats for all possible playoff games. See below for more details on what's included in your exclusive playoff rally pack...

Playoff Ticket Strip (includes all possible games: 9/6, 9/7, 9/9 and 9/10)

Playoff Rally Towel

Thunder Sticks

Lanyard with Ticket Holder

This playoff rally pack offer is exclusive to you as a ticket plan holder. Being a season ticket member is the only way to receive this package which includes the rally towel, thunder sticks and lanyard with ticket holder. The deadline to reserve your seats for all playoff games is Friday, July 19th.

When reserving your playoff pack, you will only be charged for the first game plus a $3 fee per game. Your card will then be charged on the morning of each additional game that is played, plus the additional $3 fee. Please make sure the card on file has an expiration date later than 9/30/2019.

If you have set up your online ticket account before, click the "Reserve My Tickets" button below. If you have not set up your online ticket account, please click the "Activate My Account" button below and enter your email address to have a password sent to you.

Feel free to contact the Shorebirds' Ticket Services team with any questions at 410-219-3112.

If you are not interested in reserving your seats for all possible playoff games, single game tickets will be made available to the public on August 8th.

