Tourists Explode for 26 Runs; Rout Fireflies

June 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - It is safe to say the Asheville Tourists have been looking forward to the second half of the season. With a fresh start upon them, the Tourists went off on Thursday night to a tune of 26 runs on 26 hits and throttled the Columbia Fireflies 26-9. The final score was one run shy of tying the league record for most combined runs in a game.

Asheville tied the South Atlantic League record for most extra-base hits in a game with 16. The Tourists hit a four Home Runs, one triple, and a season-high 11 doubles. The two teams combined for 42 overall hits which also tied a league record.

Terrin Vavra led the way with two Home Runs and six RBI. It is Vavra's second multi-Home Run game this season and also his second six-RBI game. Niko Decolati and Johnny Cresto both finished 4-for-7 with a combined seven runs scored and six RBI. Coco Montes was 3-for-6 with a season-high five RBI. Cade Harris recorded three hits in the contest as well.

The game was back and forth over the first five innings. Asheville's jumped in front 5-2 after the third inning but Columbia used a five-run fourth to take a 7-5 lead. The Tourists responded with three in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the advantage.

The Fireflies tied the score 8-8 with a run in the top of the sixth; however, the Tourists took over from there. Asheville scored six in the sixth inning, 10 in the seventh, and added two more in the eighth to blow the game open. The ten-run seventh inning is the most runs the Tourists have plated in an inning in over ten years.

Asheville and Columbia are back in action on Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.

